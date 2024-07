Platform X owner Elon Musk supports Donald Trump’s re-election in the US | Photo: EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Businessman Elon Musk congratulated former president and current Republican candidate Donald Trump on choosing his running mate, JD Vance, a decision that was announced this Monday (15), at the opening of the Republican convention, in Wisconsin.

The owner of social network X used his own platform to express his praise. In a post, Musk called the announcement “an excellent decision” by Trump, congratulating Vance.

The billionaire then issued a new statement, saying the Trump/Vance alliance “sounds like a win.”

Musk to make monthly donations to Trump campaign, report says

The American newspaper Wall Street Journal published a report on Monday, in which it informs that businessman Elon Musk plans to allocate around 45 million dollars (R$ 245 million reais) per month to support Donald Trump’s re-election campaign in the USA.

According to the American press outlet, the tycoon’s donations will be transferred to a political group called America PAC (a political action committee) that focuses on promoting voter registration, early voting and mail-in voting among residents of key states ahead of the November elections.

The businessman officially announced his support for Trump’s candidacy on Saturday (13), after the attack on the former president at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

That day, the owner of X made several posts on social media criticizing the actions of former President Donald Trump’s security service.

“The head of the Secret Service and the leader of this security detail should resign,” he wrote, sharing a video from the station. BBC where an eyewitness claimed to have informed police and the Secret Service about a suspicious man on a rooftop with a rifle.