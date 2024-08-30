Billionaire recalled that he owns only 40% of Space X and that blocking Starlink accounts will “unduly” punish other people | Photo: EFE/EPA/MADE NAGI

American billionaire Elon Musk, owner of X, confirmed on Thursday night (29) that he will take “legal measures” against the decision of the Minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, to block the assets and bank accounts of Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite division, in Brazil.

Musk shared a message stating that “Starlink will take legal action against Alexandre de Moraes’ illegal suspension of its bank accounts.” The businessman placed an emoji with the number 100 above the post, indicating that he confirmed the information “100%.” Earlier, the company had already stated that it would appeal the block.

In another post, Musk commented on a publication that highlighted the fact that he is not the sole owner of SpaceX.

“SpaceX and X are two completely different companies, with different shareholders. I own about 40% of SpaceX, so this absolutely illegal action by dictator Alexandre de Moraes unduly punishes other shareholders and the people of Brazil,” the billionaire wrote.

SpaceX and X are two completely different companies with different shareholders. I own about 40% of SpaceX, so this absolutely illegal action by the dictator @alexandre improperly punishes other shareholders and the people of Brazil. https://t.co/zIzcT0BTJl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 29, 2024

Musk also commented on a post on X’s global government affairs profile, which had pointed out that the company would not comply with an ultimatum from the minister to appoint a legal representative for the social network in Brazil, under threat of blocking the platform in the country. The 24-hour deadline given by Moraes expired at 8:07 p.m. (Brasília time).

“Alexandre de Moraes is an evil dictator cosplaying as a judge,” Musk responded.

He shared another message, from Starlink, talking about Moraes’ blocking order, and commented: “Moraes is a criminal wearing judge’s robes as a Halloween costume.”

Earlier, the STF’s advisory team had said that Moraes would not comment on Musk’s criticisms.