Musk called on American politicians to think about the border with Mexico, not about Ukraine

American politicians pay too much attention to Ukraine, but do not solve the problem of illegal migration on the border with Mexico. Entrepreneur Elon Musk announced this on social network X.

“Why are so many American politicians from both parties a hundred times more worried about the Ukrainian border than the US border?” – his message says. In the same thread, Musk called on the US authorities to understand the situation and stop the uncontrolled flow of migrants into American territory