Musk completes the facelift of the AfD leader with an interview in X: “Hitler was a communist”

Alice Weidel, co-leader and candidate of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), presented her party this Thursday as a “conservative” and “libertarian” organization in a talk followed by some 200,000 users on the social network X (formerly Twitter). with the magnate and owner of that application, Elon Musk.

“We are a libertarian conservative party. At least that’s how we see ourselves,” said Weidel in her talk with Musk, in which she complained that the AfD is “designated as right-wing extremists” and thanked the businessman for offering her “a normal conversation” in which she was not “presented in a different way.” extremely negative way” as usually happens in the media.

Despite Weidel’s definition of the AfD, the party is considered a “safe case of the extreme right” in several German states by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the name given to the intelligence services of the AfD in Germany. Interior, an extreme that was ignored in the talk with Musk, who reiterated on several occasions his support for far-right formation.

“I recommend voting for AfD if you are dissatisfied with the situation,” said Musk, accused by the main political leaders of interference for his explicit support for the far-right party in the middle of the election campaign.

“I think Alice Weidel is a very reasonable person and that can be seen in this conversation,” added Musk, who together with the AfD candidate for chancellor criticized the energy, immigration and educational policies of the governments of the current chancellor, the social democrat Olaf. Scholz, and his predecessor, the conservative Angela Merkel.

Musk arrived at his talk with Weidel this Thursday after having faced numerous European leaders, such as the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer; the French president, Emmanuel Macron, officials of the German Government or the European Commission, who have accused the magnate owner of X of interfering in the German electoral campaign and of supporting far-right leaders in several countries.

Weidel and Musk, in fact, alluded to, according to Weidel, “150 bureaucrats” who, while they spoke, observed whether this Thursday’s talk could violate the European Union’s Digital Services Law, a circumstance that both used to vindicating “freedom of expression”.

Weidel, after inviting Musk to talk about whether the AfD was extreme right, criticized National Socialism and ‘Führer’ Adolf Hitler, whom far-right politics called “communist.”

“Hitler considered himself a socialist. The State founded companies, asked for large amounts of taxes, nationalized entire industries,” said Weidel, before presenting the AfD as “the only party that protects Jews in Germany.”

Both Weidel and Musk gave an account in the talk, at times marked by the relaxed nature and laughter of both, of their support for Israel in the Middle East and the need for the Palestinian populations “to be prosperous.” They also affirmed their desire for the war in Ukraine to end “as soon as possible” after the inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United States, on January 20.

“Many people in Germany are anxious for many reasons. This conflict can escalate and end in a nuclear conflict,” said Weidel, who regretted that, in his opinion, European leaders lack a strategy to confront the threat posed by Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

The AfD leader also criticized Angela Merkel’s immigration policies, accusing her of “opening Germany’s borders with illegal immigration” and even of being the country’s “first green chancellor.”

Likewise, Weidel criticized the abandonment of nuclear energy after the closing of the Russian natural gas tap due to the start of the war in Ukraine and the inaction of previous Executives in the face of a huge bureaucracy now recognized as a burden on the economy and having developed a “socialist” educational system.