Musk admits Twitter is still unprofitable due to debt and falling ad revenue

Twitter is still loss-making due to falling advertising revenue and a heavy debt load. This was stated by the owner of the social network, American businessman and inventor Elon Musk. He shared informationresponding to a Twitter user’s suggestion to create more favorable conditions for the content of the social network.

Musk noted that the company still has a negative cash flow. The reason for this is a drop in advertising revenue – about 50 percent, and a large debt burden. “We need to achieve positive cash flow before we can afford any luxury,” he wrote on Twitter.