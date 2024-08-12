Musk calls EU Commissioner Breton a Monty Python character

American billionaire and businessman Elon Musk compared the EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton to a famous comedy character. Musk said this wrote on social network X.

The businessman stressed that Breton always reminds him of the French mocker from the British comedy group Monty Python, famous for its absurdist humour.

On the eve of Musk’s interview with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, Breton warned the social network owner of liability for “harmful content.” The European Commissioner also called on Musk to comply with the EU’s digital services law.

Breton also clarified that in his address he reminded Musk of the need to respect freedom of speech and ensure pluralism in the presentation of any information. A large audience also imposes a large responsibility, Breton said of Musk.

In May, it was reported that former US President Donald Trump was ready to make Musk his consultant if he wins the presidential election. This would allow the businessman to influence some issues of the economy and border security.