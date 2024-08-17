Musk compares Supreme Federal Court Minister de Moraes to Voldemort

American entrepreneur and inventor Elon Musk compared the Minister of the Supreme Federal Court, Alexandre de Moraes, to the main villain of the Harry Potter universe, Voldemort. He published a corresponding post on a social network X (formerly Twitter).

“The resemblance is striking. Alexander de Voldemort,” the businessman joked in a post, publishing a photo of the judge wearing a black cloak.

In another post, Musk also addedthat de Moraes’ demands only lead to a de facto violation of the laws of Brazil itself, as well as Argentina and the United States. According to him, this is why X is leaving the country. He also called the judge “a disgrace to justice.”

Earlier, the X social network announced its decision to close its office in Brazil amid a conflict with the authorities over censorship. It is noted that Moraes secretly threatened the social network’s legal representatives in the country with arrest if the company refused to comply with his demands regarding censorship. In turn, in response, X announced the cessation of work of the office in the country.