Musk called the fall of Prigozhin’s plane a “psychological operation”

American entrepreneur, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, suggested that the crash of businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane could be a “psychological operation.” About this billionaire wrote at X (Twitter).

“More than I expected. There is a small chance that this is a psychological operation, ”Musk said.

So the entrepreneur responded to a comment by a social media user who wrote that the plane crash “was not long in coming.”

On August 23, it became known about the crash of a business jet in the Bologovsky district of the Tver region. Later, a video appeared on the network, the frames of which show how the plane begins to lose altitude during the flight, and then disappears behind the trees.