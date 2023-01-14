Sunday, January 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Musk classifies Moraes’ decisions as “extremely worrying”

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 14, 2023
in World Europe
0

| Photo: Playback Twitter

The owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, classified as “extremely worrying” decisions by the minister of the STF, Alexandre de Moraes, which determine, for example, the suspension of profiles on social networks.

Musk’s position was given in response to a series of tweets by American journalist Glenn Greenwald.

In the messages, Glenn says that “the censorship regime in Brazil is growing rapidly”. He was referring to Moraes’ decision to suspend profiles of influencers on Friday (13).

In the same “thread”, the American journalist asks: “What right does a Brazilian judge have to order foreign platforms to ban politicians and journalists from their platforms and threaten them with massive fines if they do not censor?”

At the end of the posts, Elon Musk replied: “This is extremely worrying”.


#Musk #classifies #Moraes #decisions #extremely #worrying

See also  Whoever wins election “will change the history” of the STF, says Bolsonaro
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Government, Salvini: "There are no disappointments or quarrels, together for 5 years + 5"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result