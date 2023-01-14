Musk classifies Moraes’ decisions as “extremely worrying”

| Photo: Playback Twitter

The owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, classified as “extremely worrying” decisions by the minister of the STF, Alexandre de Moraes, which determine, for example, the suspension of profiles on social networks.

Musk’s position was given in response to a series of tweets by American journalist Glenn Greenwald.

In the messages, Glenn says that “the censorship regime in Brazil is growing rapidly”. He was referring to Moraes’ decision to suspend profiles of influencers on Friday (13).

In the same “thread”, the American journalist asks: “What right does a Brazilian judge have to order foreign platforms to ban politicians and journalists from their platforms and threaten them with massive fines if they do not censor?”

At the end of the posts, Elon Musk replied: “This is extremely worrying”.