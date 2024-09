STF minister Alexandre de Moraes and the owner of X, American billionaire Elon Musk | Photo: EFE/Joédson Alves/Tolga Akmen/Pool

American billionaire Elon Musk, owner of X and SpaceX, said on Monday (2) that he will seek to block Brazilian state assets, after the suspension of the social network and the blocking of assets and bank accounts of Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite division, in Brazil.

The two decisions were made last week by Supreme Federal Court (STF) minister Alexandre de Moraes and the first was ratified by the court’s First Panel this Monday.

“Unless the Brazilian government returns the illegally seized X and SpaceX properties, we will seek reciprocal seizure of government assets [brasileiro] also. I hope Lula likes to use commercial flights,” Musk wrote on X, commenting on a news report that the United States government seized an official plane belonging to Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro in the Dominican Republic due to sanctions against the Chavista regime.

Starlink appealed to the Supreme Court against the blocking decision, which Moraes took to force Musk to pay the fines imposed on X for failing to comply with orders to remove profiles and content, considered illegal by the platform owner.

Last week, before the social network was blocked in Brazil, Musk had stated that SpaceX and X “are two completely different companies, with different shareholders”.

“I own about 40% of SpaceX, so this absolutely illegal action by dictator Alexandre de Moraes unduly punishes other shareholders and the people of Brazil,” the billionaire wrote.