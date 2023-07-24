Twitter owner Elon Musk changed the name and logo of the company’s account on the social network to X

The owner of the social network Twitter, American billionaire Elon Musk has rebranded the platform. He replaced name Twitter: now the social network is called X.

Innovations also touched the platform logo: instead of a blue bird, it now depicts the letter X. Shortly before changing the design of the social network, changes were made to its official Twitter account: its avatar and name were changed to X.

The fact that the company plans to change the logo, it became known on July 23. Musk said that the new logo will be the epitome of human imperfection, which makes them unique.

On April 4, Twitter changed its logo from a blue bird to an image of a dog from the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. However, already on April 7, the social network returned the old logo.

Musk acquired Twitter in October 2022 for $44 billion. Immediately after the purchase of the company, he completely changed its management and fired almost half of the employees.