Entrepreneur Elon Musk on Saturday challenged Twitter CEO Paraj Agrawal to debate the percentage of fake accounts on the company’s social media platform.
“Let him prove to the public that Twitter has … five percent of fake users per day,” Musk, the world’s richest person, said in a post on Twitter.
Musk also started a survey asking users if less than five percent of daily Twitter users are fake.
Twitter on Thursday rejected Musk’s allegations that he had been tricked into signing a deal to buy the social media company, saying the allegations were “unbelievable and untrue.”
Musk filed a counter-suit on Twitter on July 29 in an escalation of his legal battle against the social media company over his attempt to withdraw from the deal.
Earlier on Saturday, Elon Musk said his $44 billion takeover of Twitter could go ahead if the company discloses its methodology for sampling 100 accounts and how to prove they are real.
