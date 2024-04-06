Businessman who owns

In an escalation of posts over the weekend, businessman Elon Musk made a public challenge to the determinations of minister Alexandre de Moraes, from STF (Supreme Federal Court), and said that it will remove all restrictions imposed by the Court on X (former Twitter) user profiles.

“We are lifting all restrictions. This judge [Alexandre de Moraes] imposed heavy fines, threatened to arrest our employees and cut off access to X in Brazil. As a result, we will likely lose all revenue in Brazil and have to close our office there. But principles are more important than profit”, he wrote Musk on his profile on X this Saturday (April 6, 2024). He has owned the social network since 2022 and also works in several other businesses, such as electric cars (Tesla) and satellite internet (Star Link).

The statement from the owner of Musk understands that legal determinations in Brazil have advanced what he considers freedom of expression.

The author of the reports on citations to Brazil on Twitter Files, Michael Shellenberger, wrote on his profile that the “Brazil is on the border of a totalitarian dictatorship”. Musk responded: “Yes”.

It is not clear which restrictions imposed on X Musk will order to be disregarded from now on.

Before saying that he would suspend restrictions imposed by the courts on the social network, at the end of this Saturday (6 April), the businessman had already published other comments.

First, he directly asked Alexandre de Moraes why the magistrate demanded so much censorship of X, making a reference to the content revealed by the so-called “Twitter Files” in the case of Brazil.

Earlier, he had said that the Federal Supreme Court practiced “aggressive censorship” and that it seemed “violate the law and the will of the people of Brazil”.

The Twitter Files were released through a report by American journalist Michael Shellenberger, who received the data from X. For Musk, “Brazil is involved in a case of widespread repression of freedom of expression led by Supreme Court minister Alexandre de Moraes”.

MORAES

Until the publication of this report, minister Alexandre de Moraes – who has own profile on X– did not publicly comment on Musk’s statements.

To the Power360 The STF press office informed that the Supreme Court will not comment on the case.

THE TWITTER FILES

The “Twitter Filas – Brazil” are Twitter's internal files that were released to journalists by Elon Musk after he purchased the platform in October 2022.

At the time, in 2022, the information shared indicated how the social network collaborated with United States authorities to block users and suppress stories involving Joe Biden's son.

These files include email exchanges that reveal, to some extent, how Twitter reacted to requests from governments to intervene in the policy of publishing and removing content. In some cases, the social network ended up giving in.