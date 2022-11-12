Audi and VAG are not the only companies to ignore Twitter, but Musk would like to see these car brands again.

Elon Musk taking over Twitter: it brings a lot. From the way the whole takeover went to the fear people have about what the medium is going to be, right now. At least a few car brands have already chosen to stop their ads on Twitter. Audi and then the entire Volkswagen Group, for example, but also General Motors and Stellantis have decided to stop advertising on Twitter for a while.

“Come back!”

Elon Musk, of course, prefers to see it differently. He therefore called on these brands to start advertising on Twitter again. He hopes that car manufacturers will not see Twitter as a medium to be ignored and hopes that other CEOs and executives will also become more active. He also made it clear that Twitter is not going to give Tesla any mean advantages on the medium.

Stop ads

For now, VAG, GM and Stellantis can no longer be seen as advertisements on Twitter. Audi and VAG gave the reason for this that Twitter is becoming a freer medium and therefore more negative and even hate messages can be seen. Audi did not want these messages to be surrounded by their brand as an advertisement. GM kept it a bit more diplomatic, the brand stops advertising there because they first want to see what Musk’s intentions are and develop a strategy from that. Stellantis gave a similar answer.

Well on Twitter

Incidentally, this is purely and solely about the paid advertisements that users see on Twitter. All VAG brand, GM brand and Stellantis brand accounts will continue to exist and be available for tweets and comments. Elon Musk would like to see the car brands advertise on Twitter again, but for now the brands are keeping quiet.

