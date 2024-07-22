Elon Musk Calls US Vice President Harris Alexander Soros’ Puppet

American entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk called the new US presidential candidate Kamala Harris a puppet of Alexander Soros, the son of the infamous American financier and billionaire George Soros. He expressed his opinion on a social network X.

“I would just like to thank Alexander Soros for leaving no one in doubt about who his next puppet will be,” he said, commenting on Soros’s claim that Harris is the best and most qualified candidate. Soros Jr. accompanied his post with a joint photo with the US vice president.

Earlier, the US Federal Election Commission received a notice of Kamala Harris’ nomination for president. From now on, she ceases to be a candidate for vice president and is a candidate for president.