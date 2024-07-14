Billionaire Elon Musk, owner of X, who criticized Trump’s security. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Zbigniew Meissner.

X owner Elon Musk has made a series of messages criticizing the performance of former President Donald Trump’s security service. The South African billionaire, one of the first to express support for Trump, has twice called for the team leader to resign.

“The head of the Secret Service and the leader of this security detail should resign,” he wrote, sharing a BBC video in which an eyewitness claimed to have informed police and the Secret Service about a suspicious man on a rooftop with a rifle.

“Extreme incompetence or it was deliberate. Either way, the SS leadership must resign,” he wrote in the sequence, suggesting collusion by the staff.

In a comment to CNN, analyst Lourival Santana highlighted the security failure in allowing an armed person to reach such a close building. The procedure included searching supporters and checking vulnerable points. The containment action, however, was successful, with the shooter being located and immediately neutralized.