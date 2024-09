Billionaire Elon Musk, owner of the X platform, supports Trump in the November elections | Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Billionaire Elon Musk, owner of the social network X, made a series of comments about the US presidential debate, which took place this Tuesday (10), with Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris, acting vice president in the White House.

The technology entrepreneur said he did not consider the debate to be fair, referring to criticism from Republicans that the moderators of the ABC were biased towards the Democrats. However, Kamala Harris “exceeded public expectations,” he said.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, during a presidential debate hosted by ABC News in Philadelphia. Credit: EFE/EPA/DEMETRIUS FREEMAN / POOL | EFE/EPA/DEMETRIUS FREEMAN / POOL

Despite praising the candidate’s speech performance, Musk pointed out that, “when it comes to doing things and not just talking”, Trump does better.

“I strongly believe Trump will do a much better job,” he said on X, adding a question to his followers: “The question comes down to this: Do you want the current trends to continue for another 4 years or do you want to change?” The posts were accessed by People’s Gazette from a connection outside Brazil.

The businessman stated in another post that “Trump supports a government efficiency commission to allow great things to be done, Kamala does not”. He added that the US needs government reform, as laws and regulations are getting worse every day for large businesses in order to make them illegal.

The billionaire, who also owns Tesla and SpaceX, said “we will never get to Mars if Kamala wins.”

Musk also shared during the debate a post from an X user pointing out the failures of Joe Biden’s government in foreign policy. In the post, the internet user cites the US involvement in the current wars in Ukraine and Israel.

Earlier this month, Trump said he would nominate Musk to a top role in a future Republican administration. The businessman said he would welcome a role in his administration.