The head of the American company SpaceX Elon Musk called the delivery of Russian cosmonauts to the International Space Station (ISS) a matter of honor, reports RIA News, citing a statement by a businessman and engineer made during the live broadcast of the launch of the Falcon 9 heavy rocket from the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

“It will be a matter of honor for us to transport astronauts to [Crew] Dragon “, – said the head of SpaceX, without specifying a specific time frame for when the American spacecraft will be used to send Russians to the ISS.

In April, the Falcon 9 Crew Dragon launched from the John F Kennedy Space Center in Florida to the ISS with four astronauts from the United States, France and Japan. This mission (SpaceX Crew-2) became the second regular for Crew Dragon. According to SpaceX, after launch, the first stage of the Falcon 9 successfully landed on Of Course I Still Love You in the Atlantic Ocean. Thus, SpaceX for the 80th time retained the first stage of the rocket used for orbital launch.

In the same month, the acting head of NASA, Steve Yurchik, in an interview with Spaceflight Now, said that the first flight of the Russian cosmonaut on the Crew Dragon to the ISS will probably occur as part of the SpaceX Crew-4 mission, that is, no earlier than the first quarter of 2022.

In March Interfax With reference to the head of the Cosmonaut Training Center (CPC) Pavel Vlasov, he said that Russian cosmonaut Sergei Korsakov could go to the ISS on Crew Dragon in the near future.