Musk says Twitter reforms are a battle for the future of civilization

American entrepreneur Elon Musk said on his page in Twitterwhich plans to reform the social network, calling its actions “the battle for the future of civilization.”

“This is a battle for the future of civilization. If freedom of speech is lost even in America, only tyranny lies ahead of us,” the billionaire said.

Earlier, he announced the start of a revolution against online censorship in the United States and promised to soon publish documents that would reveal information about the suppression of free speech.

In addition, the official representative of the US administration, Karine Jean-Pierre, spoke about the situation with the social network Twitter after its purchase, stressing that the White House is closely following what is happening.