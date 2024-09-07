Musk called Putin’s idea of ​​supporting Harris in US presidential election interesting

American entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk commented on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement that the country intends to support Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Musk wrote about this on the social network X.

Musk responded to Putin’s words about Kamala Harris

Musk called Putin’s idea of ​​Russia supporting Harris curious. “Interesting,” he wrote.

Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok that Russia’s “favorite” in the US elections was the current US President Joe Biden, but he dropped out of the race. Putin recalled that Biden advised his supporters to support his successor Kamala Harris, so Moscow will follow his advice.

I told you, our favorite, if you can call it that, was the current president, Mr. Biden. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Putin also praised Harris’s infectious laughter. “She laughs so expressively and infectiously that it shows that she is doing well,” the Russian leader said.

Putin’s words provoke mixed reactions

US presidential candidate Donald Trump was taken aback by Putin’s statement. The US administration also did not like the Russian leader’s words, said the department’s official representative John Kirby. “The only people who should determine who will be the next president of the United States are the American people,” he noted.

In turn, the founder of file-sharing sites Megaupload and Mega Kim Schmitz, also known as Kim Dotcom, called Putin a grandmaster after his words about Harris. American billionaire David Sachs jokingly called on Americans to reject Harris after Putin’s words.

US domestic affairs cannot be a concern that is at the top of the agenda for the Russian president. For him, the most important thing is our country, our citizens and caring for them. But if he is asked about international affairs, then, of course, he can comment on them Dmitry Peskov Putin’s press secretary

The president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov reminded that the internal affairs of the United States cannot be and are not Putin’s main concern. He added that “unfortunately for Moscow,” Russia and its president “are obviously an integral part” of the domestic political struggle in the United States.

Harris becomes new Democratic nominee

On July 21, current White House chief Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the election race, endorsing Harris’s candidacy. He stressed that he would remain the occupant of the White House until the end of his term.

On August 9, Harris was mocked for her first press conference since the start of the campaign. Reporters noted that the politician answered “just a few questions” on an airport tarmac during a campaign stop in Michigan, while Trump held a lengthy press conference.

Related materials:

Harris officially announced her participation in the presidential elections from the Democratic Party only on August 23. “I accept your nomination to become the next president of the United States,” she said at the Democratic Party convention in Chicago.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party will be represented by Vice President Kamala Harris, and the Republican Party by former President Donald Trump.