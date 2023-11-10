Ilan Musk called on Zelensky to start negotiations with Putin

American businessman Elon Musk called on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to begin negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. He stated this in on air podcast by scientist and blogger Lex Friedman.

“I advise him not to send the best of Ukrainian youth to die in the trenches. There is no need to do this, regardless of whether he conducts a dialogue with Putin or not,” the billionaire added.

According to Musk, the situation at the front and the balance of forces have developed in such a way that the continuation of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will lead to “mass casualties.”

Previously, Max agreed that Ukraine’s dreams of victory in the conflict with Russia are unrealistic, but Zelensky does not admit defeat. The American entrepreneur also hinted at the need for Kyiv to cede some territories to Moscow. He believes that such actions could become a compromise in this conflict.