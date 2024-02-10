American entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk said that it is time to stop the conflict in Ukraine, calling it a “meat grinder.” He wrote about this on February 10 on his page on X (formerly Twitter).

“It’s time to stop this meat grinder,” Musk said.

At the same time, the American entrepreneur noted that the conflict in Ukraine should have ended a year ago, he clarifies “Gazeta.Ru”.

This is how Musk responded to the statement of US President Joe Biden, which he made the day before, on February 9. The American leader, during a meeting at the White House with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, called the Republican Party’s delay in providing assistance to Kyiv “akin to criminal negligence.”

Earlier, on February 8, it became known that the bill, which included provisions for protecting the US borders, as well as for the allocation of additional aid to Israel and Ukraine, did not pass the first procedural vote in the Congressional Senate.

The initiative in question was presented by the upper house of the American Parliament on February 4. According to the text of the document, about $60 billion is planned to be sent to Ukraine, $14.1 billion to Israel, and another $20.2 billion to strengthen the border with Mexico due to the serious problem with the high number of illegal migrants.

At the same time, the Republican Party published a joint statement by the leaders of the faction, in which they condemned the bill. According to congressmen, any discussion of this document in its current form is a “waste of time.”

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.