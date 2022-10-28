Negotiations had dragged on since April; chairman and 2 directors were immediately dismissed

After 6 months of negotiations, Elon Musk completed the $44 billion purchase of Twitter on Thursday night (Oct 27, 2022). One of the first actions by the owner of Tesla and SpaceX at the head of the social network was the dismissal of top executives of the company. The information is from Reuters.

The following were fired: the chief executive, Parag Agrawal; Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal; and Chief Legal and Policy Affairs Vijaya Gadde. The trio was accused by Musk of hiding information about fake accounts on the platform.

According to the news agency, Agrawal and Segal were at Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco (USA) when the deal was closed. They would have been escorted out of the building.

In the early hours of this Friday (28.Oct.2022), the businessman posted “the bird is freed” in your profile on twitter. In free translation from English, the message means: “the past is released”.

The bird in question is the logo of the social network, which is a blue bird. Since starting negotiations for the acquisition of Twitter, Musk says he wants the platform to be a “refuge for freedom” of expression.

Earlier, on Thursday (Oct 28), the South African tycoon said he wants to end Twitter spam, make its algorithms public and prevent the platform from echoing the hatred of extremists.

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important for the future of civilization to have a common digital plaza.. Currently, there is a great danger that social media will fragment into far-right and far-left chambers that generate more hatred and divide our society.”, wrote on social network.

So far, Musk has not given details on how he will carry out his plans.

MORE DISMISSALS IN SIGHT

Elon Musk plans to lay off 75% of Twitter employees, the newspaper reported Washington Post on Thursday (20.Oct.2022). According to the text, the entrepreneur intends to adopt a policy called “skeleton crew”, a term that can be translated as “minimal team”. With that, the platform would go from 7,500 employees to 2,000.

The newspaper had access to internal reports from Musk’s companies and corporate documents from Twitter. The publication also spoke to people familiar with the company’s management. The businessman did not confirm the layoffs.

REMEMBER THE CASE

Musk made the purchase offer of Twitter for $44 billion on April 13. THE proposal was accepted through the social network on the 25th of the same month. The entrepreneur, however, withdrew from the acquisition on July 8. He justified himself by saying that the technology company “violated various provisions of the contract” and refused to give details about fake accounts and spam.

The case ended up in court. On July 12, Twitter took action in the Delaware Court of Chancery (USA) v Musk. The company asks that the purchase be completed for the agreed amount.

musk redid the takeover bid on October 3 and asked for more time to arrange funding. Days later, he stated that the purchase of the platform could be closed if it were carried out in the original terms and if Twitter provided information about its method of sampling accounts and differentiating between real profiles and robots.

By order of the US court, Musk You have until October 28 to complete your purchase. or the lawsuit filed by Twitter will go to trial.