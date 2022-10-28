Elon Musk completed the $ 44 billion purchase of Twitter. “The bird is free”, posted the billionaire referring to the logo of the social platform. According to foreign media reports, chief executive Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, were fired and escorted out of the headquarters. Other people torpedoed include head of legal affairs and policy Vijaya Gadde and general counsel Sean Edgett.

Musk had until today, Friday, October 28, to complete his acquisition and avoid the judicial battle with the company. Yesterday he released an open statement to advertisers to explain the reasons that prompted him to buy the platform, including ” help humanity “. “It is important for the future of civilization to have a common digital place where a wide range of beliefs can be discussed in a healthy way, without resorting to violence,” said the billionaire, explaining his concern that social media they have the power to “generate more hatred and divide our society” into extremist echo chambers.

In the letter, titled “Dear Twitter Advertisers,” Musk stated that “Twitter obviously cannot become a hellish landscape where you can say anything without consequences”, but he wants it to be “warm and welcoming to all”. The $ 44 billion deal was not officially closed and confirmed by Twitter. However, the fact that Musk mentioned the deal in the past suggests an upcoming announcement.

The transaction must be completed by 1200 GMT on Friday, otherwise the deal will go to court in the state of Delaware. This deadline was set in court to definitively resolve the acquisition after months of litigation. Musk had initially agreed to buy Twitter in April. Later, in July, he stated that the deal was invalid due to the company’s alleged misrepresentations about fake accounts.

Twitter sued to enforce the purchase agreement and a court case was set to resolve the dispute. In early October, however, Musk renewed his purchase offer. In the last few days it has emerged that Musk has accepted his new role as Twitter owner. On his Twitter profile he refers to himself as “Chief Twit”.

He showed up at the company’s headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday. According to US media, Friday intends to introduce himself to employees on a larger scale. It won’t be an easy task for Musk, who has been publicly criticizing the company and its management for months and has recently been talking about large-scale job cuts, causing uncertainty among employees. “I didn’t do it because it would have been easy,” he said in his Thursday announcement. “I did it to try to help humanity, which I love. And I do it with humility, recognizing that failure to pursue this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility.”

Musk has long justified his purchase by citing the need to protect and strengthen free speech. He even said he would readmit former President Donald Trump, who had been banned for his role in inciting violence on the United States Capitol, back to the platform. Critics fear that the ownership change will result in less content moderation on the network, thus encouraging hate speech, which could scare advertisers. Ad revenue accounts for virtually all of Twitter’s revenue.