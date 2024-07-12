Space X’s Falcon 9 rocket suffers engine failure upper stage after lifting off from Vandenberg Space Center today. A setback in a mission without astronauts on board that will likely delay future human spaceflight launches as Elon Musk’s ownership group investigates the incident. The problem occurred during the launch of a batch of Starlink satellites, used to transmit the internet to ground stations and cell phones. The company said that because “the second-stage engine did not complete its second burn” and the satellites “were deployed into a lower orbit than intended.”

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wrote in X that the engine failed “for reasons currently unknown”. “The team is reviewing the data tonight to understand the root cause,” he said. In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said it would require an investigation “designed to further improve public safety, determine the root cause of the event, and identify corrective actions to prevent a recurrence. The FAA will be involved in every step of the investigation process and will need to approve SpaceX’s final report, including any corrective actions.” The FAA added that “there were no reports of public injuries or damage to public property.”

NASA is relying on SpaceX and its fleet of Falcon 9 rockets to launch people and cargo to the International Space StationThe company was supposed to launch a group of private citizens into orbit on July 31 on a mission funded by billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman. Then, in mid-August, it was scheduled to carry three NASA astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut to the International Space Station for a six-month stay. Those missions will likely be postponed while SpaceX investigates the engine failure. SpaceX flew nearly 100 launches last year. But it has had problems in the past. In 2016, a Falcon 9 exploded on the launch pad during an engine test. The year before that, another Falcon 9 exploded while carrying cargo and supplies to the space station. No one was injured in either incident, and the FAA ultimately cleared the company to continue flying. It’s not yet cleared whether the Starlink satellites launched today will stay in orbit or fall back into the atmosphere.