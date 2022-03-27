Elon Musk goes to the Twitter attack. Although by many he is considered the master of chirps, given that he often relies on this social network to express his ideas, the South African manager contested the platform because, according to him, it does not respect the principle of free speech. And how did he do it? Through a tweet, in which he explains that “Failure to respect the principles of free speech mine the foundations of democracy“. After the complaint, Musk launches the message: is there a need for a new social media?

Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done? https://t.co/aPS9ycji37 – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

Tesla’s number one could therefore think of giving life to a new social media, thanks to which censorship would be repudiated in all its forms. And, according to what was reported by the AGI news agency, he may have found who would support him in this project. Let’s talk about Kim DotComentrepreneur and famous digital pioneer, who responded to Musk’s tweet in this way: “I have a ready competitor, based on web3 blockchain, which resists censorship: users own their data, 3 years of work. Call me”. Recall that the battle between Elon Musk and the SECthe authority that oversees the US financial markets, has been going on for months now, after the latter had targeted some tweets from Tesla’s CEO, deemed false and harbingers of deception for investors.