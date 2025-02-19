Musk attacks the separation of powers in the interview with Trump: “If the president’s will is not implemented, we do not live in a democracy”

The maneuver to weave a story that disagreers the power of the judges and leaves the aspirations of US President Donald Trump continues. In the joint interview of Elon Musk and the Republican that has been issued on Tuesday night in the Fox chain, the richest man in the world has defended that a democratic system is based on the deployment of presidential power without limits, because “it is the representative of the people ”.

“If the president’s will is not implemented, and the president is the representative of the people, that means that the will of the people is not being carried out, and that means that we do not live in a democracy, but in a bureaucracy. So I think that what we are seeing here is, in a way, the agitation of the bureaucracy while trying to restore democracy and the will of the people. Of course, that should not happen, ”Musk told the journalist Sean Hannity, while Trump did not stop smiling.

In his argument, the billionaire has ignored that there is also a congress (made up of representatives also chosen at the polls) that represents that will and whose powers the president is trying to transfer based on decrees. The best known example is the dismantling of USAID via executive order, despite the fact that the International Cooperation Agency was established by Congress and its financing was required by law. It is when trying to exceed their functions, when the courts begin to block executive actions to review whether the Constitution really grants that power to the President. Musk has also ignored that he is not an elected office at the polls either.

Musk’s statements are one more escalation in the campaign that the Trump administration has launched to erode the legitimacy of the Judiciary, which has become the main line of defense against the incessant Tsunami of executive orders. This same Tuesday, before the issuance of the interview, Trump has signed a new order with which he seeks a greater authority over the agencies, which the Congress established that they were independent of direct control of the White House. It is a new movement to centralize presidential power over the government.

Good harmony

The joint interview has been issued just a week after Musk and Trump appeared together from the Oval Office. Once again, the Republican has presumed that his friendship with the richest man in the world is stronger than the alleged attempts to separate them.

“One day Elon called me – Trump recalled -” and told me: ‘Have you seen what they are trying to separate? And I replied. ‘Absolutely’. They want to present it as if they were impact news; They seek to hurt me saying that I have given the control of the presidency, that ‘President Musk’ participates in the affairs of my cabinet. But they are not getting it. I used to think that [los medios que lo critican] They were good, but they are not, because if not, they would have achieved that I was not president. But do you know what I have learned, Elon? That people are intelligent. That caught it. That understands what we are doing. ”

Trump has not only wanted to demonstrate friendship with Musk, but has once again explicitly supported the dismantling of the US administration that is carrying out in front of the Doge. In fact, he has made it clear that this is what he likes most about him. “The team we have is really incredible, but those executive orders are signed and now other people are passed to it, and they are all being fulfilled, we are fulfilling them,” said the Republican.

In the almost first month at the head of the Doge, Musk has already managed to put the administration of arrival legs and suspend thousands of federal workers. All under the pretext of, supposedly, save millions of dollars to taxpayers. At the moment the only thing that has been saved are some investigations that were against their companies and that have been frozen with the collapse within the agencies and departments.

Having been recorded previously, in the interview the judicial document that the White House presented on Monday has not been White House. Revelation has not caused even more confusion around the working group that, supposedly, leads Musk, as Trump announced at the time.

The alleged “transparency” that Musk and Trump defended before the conflict of interest has only clouded with the White House document. In the interview, Hannity has asked if someone at Doge is paying. To which Musk has responded: “Well, in reality some people are federal employees. It is fair to say that Doge software engineers could be earning millions of dollars a year instead of earning only a small fraction of that as federal employees. ”

Who are those employees not yet clear, because there has not been much information about their hiring. It is only known that a good part of their collaborators worked for Musk companies. In the interview, the billionaire has affirmed that he would disqualify himself if there were a conflict of interest.

Trump has constantly praised Musk, saying that when he tried to find someone smarter than he was not able. Likewise, Hannity has also got rid of praises for Musk. “The Democrats are demonizing you and trying to make the country hate you. I just want people to understand you a little better, and now you have gained a lot of confidence, ”said the presenter at the beginning of the conversation.

Another remarkable fragment of the massage made by the journalist from Fox to Musk has been when he has linked all his businesses, such as Neuralink or Spacex, for purely humanitarian purposes: “Then, you are committed to helping the blind to see, people with spinal cord injuries to recover. Yes, you are committed to get to Mars. ”

Musk has also described how his life changed after publicly supporting Trump during the campaign. “Before, the left worshiped me. Now not so much, ”he said. The billionaire was invented “Trump -induced disorder syndrome” to describe a friend’s reaction in Los Angeles when his relationship with the Republican was learned. “I mentioned his name. And it was as if they had shot them with a dart in the jugular loaded methamphetamine and [el virus de la] Rabia, ”Musk has exclaimed, who has insisted that when he mentions Trump,” you can’t reason with people. ” To which Hannity has responded: “When you are your friend, you pay a price for it, I know it well.”