Elon Musk, in charge of the US government efficiency department (Doge), has put the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Monday at its point of view after stating on the social network X that its template is “Absurdly oversized.”

This is not the first time that the billionaire loads against the country’s broadcasting institute, since He already posted a similar accusation in December. According to Bloombergthe Fed used about 24,000 people in 2023.

The body chaired by Jerome Powell self -definance with the income resulting from your own operations and not on account of the public treasury. In addition, the law that created the Fed in 1913 specifically recognizes the entity the discretionary power to hire and say goodbye by not being integrated within the official body.

The Doge led by Musk He is currently cutting American public spending. For example, federal officials have been resulted with the requirement to explain what work they have recently done or the quasi -resolving of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).