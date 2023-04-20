What’s behind the sensational declines in Tesla’s price lists in the last period? It is Elon Musk himself who reveals it, announcing a very tough trade policy, of total attack. That is, to prioritize sales growth over profits in a weak economy. Translated it means to take possession – with lower price raises – of increasingly large market shares, to the detriment of competition. Further price cuts are therefore expected for Model 3, Y, S and X. Among other things, the declaration comes at a very delicate moment because Tesla has lost its world leadership as an electric car manufacturer (now owned by China’s BYD) and posted its lowest quarterly gross margin in two years, dramatically missing market estimates. All this as it has aggressively cut prices in markets such as the US and China to stimulate demand and fend off growing competition.

The strategy

But Musk doesn’t get upset. “It is better to move large numbers of cars to a lower margin and reap that margin in the future as we fine-tune range”he has just explained to analysts on a conference call. Measures contrary to all the strategies that car manufacturers in the world follow today: more profits, less production numbers. But Tesla’s policy is now marked. And the competitors will have to resign themselves to having to deal with a hyper-aggressive pricing policy which – in fact – will risk making their cars unsaleable: and if we consider that today a Model 3 already costs around 10,000 euros less than the average for its market segment , the danger faced by Audi, BMW, Mercedes and their partners is clear.

The drop in production

However, the problem of the drop in production remains for Tesla. And on this issue Musk did not shy away from analysts’ questions: the multi-billionaire noted that although the economy is buoyant, the EV maker’s orders have outpaced production. Maybe, but let’s remember that he himself said a short time ago that he would like to reach 2 million vehicle deliveries this year. Objective then scaled down to 1.8 million deliveries and therefore achieved.