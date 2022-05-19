Musk changes party: “The Dems play dirty games, I switch to the Reps”

Elon Musk will no longer vote i Democrats but it will pass to the Republicans. This was declared by the founder of Tesla at the end of a hard attack on Twitter towards the government Biden In the USA. Musk, heralds a discredit campaign And “dirty games“against him. In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the party of kindness. But they became the party of the division And hatredso I can no longer support them and I will vote Republican. And now, I look at the dirty play campaign they will field against me, “he tweeted. Previously the founder of Teslawho announced plans to buy Twitter, had written that “the political attacks” in his regards will increase “out of all proportion in the next months“.

Meanwhile, the operation becomes more complicated Twitter from Elon Muskand the Financial Times makes it the theme of the day to report that “the possibility of an litigation“. The entrepreneur and the social network could end, in short, before a judge. In fact, Twitter yesterday released documents showing that Musk started contacts with the board of directors of the company on the possibility of its entry on March 27, so well first from reveal of own 9.2% of the shares, and therefore be the major shareholderwhich it would be illegal.

