The magnate Elon Musk, who runs the United States Government Efficiency (Doge) Department, gave federal employees to give account of the work they did last week or, if they do not want to do it, renounce.

“According to the instructions of President @realdonaldtrump, all federal employees They will receive an email shortly requesting to know what they did last week, “Musk wrote in his X account. Musk insisted that “The lack of response will be a resignation.”

According to US media, workers have already received this email from the Personnel Administration Office (OPM, in English), which gave them Term until Monday at 23:59 EST time (5:59 GMT) To inform your work.

“As part of the Trump administration commitment with an efficient and responsible federal workforce, the OPM is asking employees to provide a brief summary of what they did last week before the end of Monday “the OPM scored in a statement, collected by the NPR chain.

The head of the American Federation of Government Employees (ANGE), which represents more than 800,000 workers Federals, wrote in a statement that the organization “will challenge any illegal dismissal of our federal members and employees throughout the country.”

The Doge and Musk have led the dismantling of entities such as the Agency for International Development (USAID) or the consumer financial protection office (CFPB), responsible for monitoring Wall Street and protecting consumers.