From: Felix Durach

Elon Musk apparently wants to donate 45 million US dollars per month until the US election in November. This could make Trump’s return to the White House much easier.

Washington, DC – The famous saying “Money makes the world go round” is nowhere more true than in the race for the White House. The road to the presidency of the United States is paved with money, which is why the election campaign has become more and more of a competition for major donors in recent years. It seems as if Donald Trump has finally won over the richest man in the world, Elon Musk. Musk apparently plans to donate 45 million US dollars a month until the US election in November.

Musk is probably preparing a major donation for the election campaign – Trump can be happy

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal Musk intends to donate the amount mentioned to a group called “America PAC”, which was founded just a few months ago. America PAC has set itself the task of supporting Trump in his return to the White House by, among other things, promoting voter registration and early voting by mail in important swing states. Swing states are states in which Democrats and Republicans are often neck and neck and are therefore often decisive in the election.

The monthly donation of 45 million US dollars could play a major role in the US election campaign, but is unlikely to affect Musk’s fortune. Forbes magazine estimates the net worth of the technology entrepreneur (Tesla, SpaceX, X) at 252.3 billion dollars. Musk denied the report on X as fake news.

Musk publicly supports election of former president after Trump assassination attempt

At the beginning of March, Musk responded to reports of possible donations to Trump’s election campaign and denied them. “To make this perfectly clear: I am not donating money to any of the US presidential candidates.” In the following weeks, however, the tech billionaire made several statements in favor of Trump. After a failed assassination attempt on the former US president at the weekend, Musk wrote on X: “I fully support President Trump and hope for his speedy recovery.”

US law limits direct donations to a presidential candidate to $3,300 per person. However, loopholes in campaign finance allow major donors to donate to funds that support candidates. These funds, also known as super PACs, must disclose the origin of the money after the election at the latest.

Financing the US election campaign – Tech billionaires raise funds for Trump

America PAC is one such fund, backed primarily by tech entrepreneurs close to Republicans – including Musk’s extended circle. According to a report by New York Times America PAC is partly run by Joe Lonsdale, one of the founders of the company Palantir. Donors so far include investor and Musk confidant Antonio Gracias and Ken Howery, who founded PayPal with Musk and was a former US ambassador to Sweden under Trump.

Other well-known donors include crypto entrepreneurs Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, who are best known for their legal dispute with Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Backing Trump in US election – Musk and Co want to prevent Biden

“We believe that four more years of Joe Biden pose a serious threat to the financial and physical security of the United States,” the New York Times America PAC issued a statement. The group particularly criticizes Biden’s policies regarding inflation, national debt and migration.

According to the Wall Street Journal Trump and Musk have spoken frequently in recent months and have developed a friendly relationship. The US media also reported in May that they had discussed a possible role for Musk as an advisor in a Trump-led administration. However, Musk has denied this report. (fd)