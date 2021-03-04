The head of SpaceX, Elon Musk, commented on the unsuccessful launch of the Starship spacecraft prototype intended for flights to Mars.

Rest in Peace SN10. Honorable retirement, “he wrote on Twitter.

The businessman stressed that the ship had landed safe and sound. Musk expressed confidence that Starship flights will one day become “business as usual.”

Earlier it was reported that the Starship prototype exploded a few minutes after landing in Texas. Prior to that, its launch was postponed due to incorrect engine thrust settings. The reason for the explosion has not yet been given.

Recall that during two similar tests in December 2020 and February 2021, the prototypes of the ship also exploded.

Starship SN10 is a prototype of the American Starship manned spacecraft being developed for missions to Mars. SpaceX first unveiled Starship in 2017.