Businessman Elon Musk announced early this Sunday (July 23, 2023) that the Twitter logo will change. The owner of the social network made a series of posts on the platform with the letter “X”, indicating what the company’s new visual identity will be.

“And soon we will say goodbye to the twitter brand and, little by little, to all the little birds,” wrote Musk in a tweet.

In another posthe added: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, it will go live worldwide tomorrow”.

Following this, Musk made a new publication with the current bird logo in a black rectangle and another with the image of a flashing “X”.

This Sunday morning (July 23), the tycoon posted a photo of him in front of a Tesla panel – the electric car company also owned by Musk – in which he appears making an “X” with his arms. “Not sure what subtle clues to give, but I like the letter X.”wrote in the caption.

Interacting with users on Twitter Spaces – the social network’s live audio chat tool – Musk said that Twitter’s logo will change and that “this should have been done a long time ago”.

Since buying Twitter in October 2022, Musk has been promoting a series of changes to the platform, including changing the company’s name to X Corp. In April of this year, the blue bird was temporarily replaced by a dog of the Shiba Inu breed, from the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. The currency appreciated 2,000% in 1 year.