Musk announces that Twitter will have a new CEO within six weeks, but does not reveal the name

Despite leaving the post of executive director, the billionaire will continue with the executive presidency, the technology direction, the supervision of products, software and the operation of Twitter’s systems | Photo: EFE/Alejandro García

Billionaire Elon Musk, owner of Twitter, announced this Thursday (11) on his account on the platform that he will leave the operational command of the social network and that within six weeks a woman – whose identity has not been revealed – will take over the post CEO or executive director.

However, he will still reserve much of the network’s responsibilities – which he calls X/Twitter – for himself, specifically “the executive presidency, technology direction, product oversight, software and systems operation”.

From the moment he bought Twitter, in October last year, for US$ 44 billion, Musk assumed the operational direction, which earned him a lot of criticism for intending to be in charge of the daily management of such a complex network.

He himself conducted an online survey with users, in December last year, to ask if he should step down as CEO, which was approved by 57% of respondents. Although he said he would abide by the ruling, he didn’t at the time.