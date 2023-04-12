The labeling of the BBC channel on Twitter will be changed. About this April 12 “BBC” said the owner of the social network Elon Musk.

“We will change the label to ‘Publicly funded media’, which I don’t think is so reprehensible. We’re trying to be precise,” he said.

Musk noted that he respects the BBC. In response, the corporation stated that they were satisfied with this decision.

Earlier, on April 10, the BBC’s Twitter account was labeled “State-funded Media”. The TV channel declared its independence from the state. He noted that funding comes from fees from TV owners in the UK, which forms about 70% of his budget. The media, in turn, demanded to remove this marking.

Musk took over Twitter on October 28, 2022 after buying the company. The deal cost the entrepreneur $44 billion. After that, the social network was waiting for changes. In particular, the businessman dismissed the board of directors of the social network and promised to liberalize the editorial policy of the platform, which was often criticized for censorship.