In an email to Twitter staff, new owner Elon Musk announced on Thursday that there will be mass layoffs. According to the email, which is in the hands of the American newspaper The Washington Post it will be announced on Friday who will lose his job.

Sources previously told Bloomberg news agency that Musk wants to lay off about 3,700 of its 7,500 employees now that he owns the messaging service.

“Team, in an effort to get Twitter on the right track, we are embarking on the difficult process of reducing our global workforce,” the US newspaper reads in the email. This is necessary “to ensure the company’s future success,” the email read.

Sources reported Thursday to Reuters news agency that Musk has been advised by advisers that the company must cut one to three million dollars (about the same amount in euros) per day.



Musk previously sent the entire board of Twitter away to become interim CEO of the company.

Costs down, revenues up

According to The New York Times Musk is not only under pressure to cut costs at the company he acquired last week, but also to increase revenues. Plans are being made to make users pay for private messages and watching certain videos, among other things. That writes the American newspaper.

