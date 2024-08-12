Home policy

From: Simon Schröder

Press Split

Elon Musk has announced a live conversation with Donald Trump on Platform X. How the relationship between the two has changed over the years.

Washington DC – After the two had their problems, Donald Trump and Elon Musk now appear to be on the same wavelength. Billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk announced on Monday on his social media platform X that he would be speaking live with Trump. to transfer a call to XIt is scheduled to happen on Tuesday morning at 2:00 a.m. German time.

On X, Musk promised that there would be no script and that the conversation would be without “restrictions.” Elon Musk himself has long been criticized for his involvement in the US election campaign. The billionaire repeatedly shares conspiracy theories on his platform and takes little or insufficient action against right-wing extremist users who spread anti-Semitic and racist hate speech.

Previously, the billionaire repeatedly criticized Joe Biden’s immigration policy and supported Trump in his criminal trial over the hush money scandal. Musk saw the charges as politically motivated persecution and described the trial as “corruption of the law.” It seemed only a matter of time before Musk would pledge his support to the ex-president.

Elon Musk announces a live conversation with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on X. (Archive image) © Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

US elections 2024: The ambivalent relationship between Elon Musk and Donald Trump

After the failed assassination attempt on Trump at the end of July, the time had come: Musk announced his support for the presidential candidate of the republicanPreviously, the South African-born American, who has held American citizenship since 2002, had worked almost exclusively for the Democrats voted as the BBC reported.

In November last year, Musk announced that he would not run for president Joe Biden at the upcoming US elections vote, but was still undecided. Compared to the New York Times he said: “It is definitely a difficult decision.” He has now turned his back on the Democrats completely.

The curious thing: Two years earlier, the two were still at loggerheads. In July 2022, Musk wrote about Trump: “I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat and sail off into the sunset.” Trump had previously called Musk a liar. In addition, the former president was certain at an event in Alaska: “Elon will Twitter don’t buy.”

Musk previously supported Trump opponent DeSantis: Live conversation turns into disaster

Contrary to Trump’s expectations, Musk bought Twitter anyway. And in the Republican primaries he initially supported his opponent Ron DeSantisThe conversation on X was a disaster for Republican DeSantis: the broadcast was plagued by technical difficulties. If everything goes smoothly this time, the broadcast on X could be an important point for Trump in the election campaign against Kamala Harris become.

Because the Democratic candidate has the momentum on her side. After the Democrat took over the helm from President Biden, she was able to quickly make up for Biden’s deficits. And her running mate Tim Walz has so far been able to – unlike Trump’s vice JD Vance – convincing across the board. In the current polls, she is neck and neck with Trump in some of the critical swing states. (sure)