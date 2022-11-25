Decision was taken after the billionaire polled the platform; The company did not disclose details of the measure.

The owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, announced this Thursday (24.nov) that will grant “amnesty” to suspended accounts on the platform starting next week. The billionaire said he will reactivate banned profiles on the social network, as long as they have not broken the law or sent spam.

Musk created a poll on the subject on Wednesday (23.nov). “Should Twitter offer a blanket amnesty for suspended accounts, as long as they haven’t broken the law or blatantly sent spam? Yes No”, He asked. The score stood at 72.4% for “yes” and 27.6% for “no”.

“The people spoke. The amnesty starts next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei”, wrote after the result. The Latin expression at the end of the message means “voice of the people, voice of God”.

It has not yet been disclosed how many accounts will be resumed and what criteria will be used.

The entrepreneur had allowed last week that the former president of the United States Donald Trump would return to the social network, but the republican said have no interest in using your profile again (@realDonaldTrump🇧🇷

Twitter permanently blocked Trump’s account on January 8, 2021, saying the decision was made by the “risk of further incitement to violence”🇧🇷

The measure took place 2 days after supporters of the then president invaded the Capitol (US Congress) during a session that would certify Joe Biden’s victory for the country’s presidency. At least 5 people died.

Twitter reform

Since he bought Twitter at the end of October, after a series of court negotiations, the entrepreneur has announced changes to the platform, such as payment for the authenticity verification stamp, suspended shortly after it was launched.

The poll opened by Musk to find out the opinion of users is part of the strategy adopted by him in restructuring the platform. On Friday (18.Nov), stated in your profile that “Twitter’s New Policy Is Free Speech, Not Freedom of Outreach”🇧🇷

loss of advertisers

Several companies have abandoned Twitter since the platform acquisition by Elon Musk in October.

The Volkswagen Group (Seat🇧🇷 VW🇧🇷 Audi🇧🇷 cupra🇧🇷 porsche🇧🇷 Ducati🇧🇷 bentley and Lamborghini) stopped all paid activities on the social network. Earlier this month, the company said it recommended suspending advertising. At least 14 of the top 50 advertisers have let the network, how GM🇧🇷 omnicom🇧🇷 Kellogg’s🇧🇷 verizon and Merck🇧🇷

mass layoffs

The CEO of Tesla and the SpaceX put in place a project of mass layoffs after it bought Twitter. The businessman intends to reduce the staff by 75%, going from 7,500 employees to 2,000.