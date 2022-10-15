American entrepreneur, founder of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk on Saturday, October 15, announced Russia’s ability to destroy the United States and Europe with a nuclear strike in half an hour.

“Russia is capable of completely destroying the US and Europe with a nuclear strike in less than half an hour. And vice versa. It’s amazing how many people don’t know about this,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Musk emphasized that the use of such weapons would be insane, but the same insanity, according to him, is “bringing yourself to such a situation.”

A day earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the more the United States gets involved in the conflict in Ukraine, the higher the risk of provoking a clash of nuclear powers, fraught with catastrophic consequences.

On October 9, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov shared his opinion that the United States and NATO have an unhealthy fear of the fact that the Russian Federation has nuclear weapons. He noted that since the appearance of such weapons, the Americans, the French, and the Russians have an understanding that there can be no winners in a nuclear war.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly noted that the West is trying to groundlessly convict Moscow of wanting to use weapons of mass destruction, while Russia does not participate in the nuclear rhetoric of Western capitals.

On September 30, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov stressed that only those people who behave irresponsibly talk about nuclear escalation in the world.

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a televised address, drew attention to the statements of some high-ranking representatives of the leading NATO states about the possibility and admissibility of using nuclear weapons against Russia. He stressed that nuclear blackmail was used by the West.