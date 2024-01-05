The Dutch formation may be formally on hold, but Geert Wilders continues to be active. The PVV leader started a discussion about population decline this week with tech billionaire Elon Musk. That immediately exposed a right-wing schism on migration.

“The biggest problem facing humanity is population collapse,” Musk wrote on Wednesday on X, the platform he bought in 2022 and previously called Twitter.

The reason for Musk's cry for help was a collection of statistics about declining birth rates worldwide, including in the Netherlands. For the past ten years, Dutch population growth has consisted almost exclusively of immigration.

Japan and South Korea

Musk has developed into a figurehead of the conservative movement in recent years. He often expresses himself in concerned terms about aging societies. Recently, Musk, himself the father of at least eleven children, made another appeal to father more offspring at an Italian political festival organized by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a kindred spirit.

“The biggest problem facing humanity, Elon Musk, is the collapse of our own culture and Western values,” Wilders responded in English. The PVV leader pointed to open borders, immigrants and “weak politicians” who put cultural differences into perspective as the culprit.

“Agree,” Musk wrote in a response on Thursday. But he also said he fears for the future of countries with low migration numbers and low birth rates, such as Japan and South Korea. “If the birth rate remains as low as it is now, the Dutch nation will become extinct through its own actions.”

“I understand what you're saying!” Wilders replied, but then stood his ground: “We cannot absorb many more people from Africa/Middle East/Asia, financially or culturally.”

Migration as a solution

The good election result of the PVV in November has given Wilders new international prestige. Musk, who despite declining visitor numbers and advertising revenues tries to present his platform as a flourishing and vibrant haven for freethinkers, often approaches popular politicians himself.

In practice, the tech billionaire only moves in right-wing and radical right circles. The ideas of the billionaire, who was once considered a darling of progressive politicians thanks to the electric cars of his company Tesla, no longer differ much from those of Wilders in many respects.

The entrepreneur regularly mentions shady accounts and conspiracy theories in his tweets. For example, last November he responded approvingly to an X-user who claimed that Jewish communities “stir up hatred towards white people.” According to Musk, it is also “beyond dispute” that the influx of illegal immigrants into the United States is deliberate facilitated by the government.

Formation

At the same time, Musk wants to expand legal routes for migration. “Madness!” he mentioned US migration policy in another tweet on Thursday. “We must ban illegal migration and significantly expand legal migration.”

You won't easily hear Wilders say the latter. During the campaign period, the PVV focuses mainly on asylum seekers, but also wants to reduce the number of labor migrants, the largest group of immigrants.

Unlike Wilders, Musk wants to expand legal routes for migration

If it comes to a formation with VVD, NSC and BBB, it could become a divisive issue. The VVD in particular is not interested in reducing labor migration. Of the forming parties, only NSC partly shares the PVV's skepticism about labor and study migration.

Cabinet formation has not yet reached that stage. Formal talks between the four parties are expected to resume next week, after a two-week Christmas break. The Constitution, fundamental rights and the democratic constitutional state are first on the agenda, followed by an initial exploration of substantive themes. It will be known by the beginning of February at the latest whether the parties have sufficient confidence to continue discussions.

