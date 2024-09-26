Elon Musk and Giorgia Meloni? After the tycoon, who categorically denies the gossip about a relationship with the Prime Minister, also comes the tweet of the mother, Maye Musk. Fueling the rumors, the tweet published by a user after the awards ceremony at the Atlantic Council, in New York, on Monday evening. Musk gave an award to Meloni and on X the user Simon Goddek, who has almost 900 thousand followers, published a photo that portrays the magnate and the prime minister at the same table: the two diners look at each other and Goddek comments writing “we all know what happened next”.

“I was there with my mom. There is no romantic relationship with Prime Minister Meloni,” Musk commented, closing the matter. Later, here is the intervention of Maye Musk, the tycoon’s mother: “I went back to the hotel with Elon,” she wrote, nipping in the bud Goddek’s insinuations. Mrs. Musk’s intervention was appreciated by her son, who took advantage of the assist to try to definitively archive the matter: “True,” Elon Musk commented, responding to his mother’s post.