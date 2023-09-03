Elon Musk blames teachers for trans and communist daughter

Elon Musk, owner of Twitter (X) and Tesla, believes her “communist” daughter was brainwashed by her elite school in Los Angeles, causing her to think that “the rich are evil”. The billionaire’s transgender daughter has severed ties with her father. Elon has ruled out any personal responsibility for his 19-year-old daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson walking away from him.

According to him, it was the wealthy California school he sent her to, Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences in Santa Monica, that infected their daughter with this “virus”. An excerpt from the book “Elon Musk,” published by the Wall Street Journal, claims that Vivian’s transition was part of a chain reaction that led her father to buy the social media application (Twitter/X) as part of the his campaign to crush wokeness.

Elon was initially “generally optimistic” with his daughter’s decisionuntil, in April 2022, she “became a fervent Marxist and cut off all relations with him”, revealed to book author Walter Isaacson. “She has moved beyond socialism, becoming a full-fledged communist and thinking that anyone who is rich is evil,” said the billionaire with an estimated net worth of $257.5 billion.

He went on to add that this rift with his daughter pained him more than when he lost his firstborn, Nevada. In 2022, Vivian obtained a petition to change her gender and her name, which she hoped was the final thread to losing and cutting ties with her biological father. According to Elon, the school she sent her to is partly responsible for this mental transition. Crossroads costs up to $50,000 per student per year and boasts alumni Zooey Deschanel and Maya Rudolph among its alumni. In October last year, you recalled how “neo-Marxists” took over elite schools and universities, teaching them to despise wealth and money.

