The Hill: the state of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos exceeded the funds of the US Treasury

Against the backdrop of the threat of default in the United States, the number of billionaires whose fortune exceeded $49.47 billion was estimated – the country’s Ministry of Finance has such an amount to fulfill the obligations of the government. The number of such businessmen has grown to 25, writes The Hill.

The rating was based on the Bloomberg index of the richest people in the world. Missing from the list, however, is agency founder Michael Bloomberg, who is worth an estimated $94.5 billion. LVMH (Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton) CEO Bernard Arnault topped the list with $189 billion. It is followed by CEO of Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk – $179 billion, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos – $139 billion.

Microsoft CEO Bill Gates is worth $125 billion, Google co-founder Larry Page is worth $112 billion, and entrepreneur and L’Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt-Myers is worth $87.2 billion.