“We are against new taxes paid by those who already pay them. I remember, few people know, that banks already pay an additional tax compared to others. Instead, everything that emerges from agreements with the government, without introducing new taxes, with discussion and dialogue with the parties we will evaluate when the time comes”. This was stated by Forza Italia group leader in the Senate Maurizio Gasparri to Affaritaliani.it when speaking about the next Budget Law for 2025.

“If we want to talk about taxes – explains Gasparri – we need to tax the Internet giants who pay nothinga real shame. They are tax bandits that the whole world should tax and I think of Amazon, Zuckerberg, Musk and all the giants of the web. Then there are large groups, and I’m not talking about banks, which thanks to greater economic growth also help the State, because the more a company invoices, the more it pays taxes. On the banks, I repeat, fiscal techniques can be sought to benefit the state budget but without introducing new taxes”, concludes the group leader of Forza Italia at Palazzo Madama.