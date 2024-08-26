Musk: Only Russia Could Help Return Starliner Crew Without SpaceX

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said that without SpaceX, only Russia will be able to return the crew of the American Boeing Starliner spacecraft stuck on the International Space Station (ISS) to Earth. He said this wrote on his page on the social network X.

It was previously reported that the Starliner spacecraft would be returned to Earth without the astronauts, who would remain on the ISS until February 2025. This would allow NASA and Boeing to continue testing the Starliner during its return flight and not expose the crew to risks.