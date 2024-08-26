Musk: Only Russia Could Help Return Starliner Crew Without SpaceX
#Musk #Russia #Rescue #Astronauts #Stranded #ISS
Musk: Only Russia Could Help Return Starliner Crew Without SpaceX
SpaceX founder Elon Musk said that without SpaceX, only Russia will be able to return the crew of the American Boeing Starliner spacecraft stuck on the International Space Station (ISS) to Earth. He said this wrote on his page on the social network X.
It was previously reported that the Starliner spacecraft would be returned to Earth without the astronauts, who would remain on the ISS until February 2025. This would allow NASA and Boeing to continue testing the Starliner during its return flight and not expose the crew to risks.
#Musk #Russia #Rescue #Astronauts #Stranded #ISS
Although it is most likely not true, the story goes that Robert Louis Stevenson had a dream, or rather, a...
The army added that "according to initial information, there were no injuries or damages as a result of the attack."...
The Russian Investigative Committee responded to international inquiries regarding the attempted assassination of Simonyan and SobchakThe Investigative Committee of the...
The international community continues to put pressure on Venezuelan electoral authorities publish the full results of the last presidential elections....
User Reddit said that their family had fallen out after relatives caught his teenage son drawing nudes. According to the...
Former intelligence officer Ritter: Ukraine will disappear after Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes on Moscow and St. PetersburgRetired American intelligence officer...
Leave a Reply