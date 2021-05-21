The head of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk admitted the existence of aliens. He announced this on Friday, May 21, at the Russian marathon “New Knowledge”, where he spoke via video link.

“As far as we know, (we are – Ed.) The only life that exists. Maybe there is another, but we haven’t seen any signs of it yet, ”he said.

Musk noted the importance of developing interaction between humans and artificial intelligence in order to “expand the boundaries of consciousness.”

“We need to fight to expand the boundaries of consciousness, and make sure that this candle of consciousness does not go out,” explained the head of Tesla and SpaceX.

Musk also joked that he is an alien from the future.

“Isn’t it obvious? I often joke. I am often asked if I am an alien. Of course, an alien. You see, I work with technology, ”he said.

The Russian marathon “New Knowledge” is held from 20 to 22 May in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Vladivostok, Kaliningrad and Novosibirsk. The event is dedicated to various areas: knowledge, history and culture, sports, IT, industry and industry, science and technology.

On the same day, speaking at the marathon, Musk told what changes await the world in 50 years. According to him, a lot will change – there will be changes in technology, space travel will become available, DNA research will be actively carried out.