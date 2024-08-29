Elon Musk Concerned About Possible US Involvement in Durov’s Detention

The possible presence of a US trace in the detention of Telegram messenger founder Pavel Durov is alarming, according to American businessman Elon Musk. On his social network page X He commented on an interview with former State Department official Mike Bentz by journalist Tucker Carlson, titled “Was the administration [президента США Джо] Biden is involved in the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov.”

“A disturbing possibility,” the billionaire wrote.

Earlier, Musk responded to a publication by French President Emmanuel Macron, in which he stated that all accusations against Paris over the arrest of Pavel Durov are false. He called on the French leader to explain the reasons for the businessman’s arrest.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin said that Durov was detained in Paris in order to gain access to the keys to the messenger. The diplomat expressed hope that Durov would be able to defend his position in court.