It was during the month of June 2024 that veterans Astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore took off from the 41st space launch complex of the Cape Canaveral space force station in Florida (USA) with the NASA Starliner ship.

It was the first time that this ship was used and detached successfully, since until that June 5, there had been several errors and failures that had made it impossible. His mission had the objective of Perform various experiments on the effects of space in living beings and to develop more effective technologies and treatments for future space missions.

All this would do it from the International Space Station (ISS), and initially IBan returns to the same ship in early September. However, after an internal review of Starliner’s failures where helium leaks and five propellant failure have been discoveredNASA’s bosses decided that the Starliner returns to empty land.

Since then, Williams and Wilmore have been “trapped” in the ISS because The holes in the spacecraft are counted and the flights are very small. But luckily for them, the wait is over, and it will be this Thursday, March 13 when Spacex Crew Dragon Shipcompany owned by Elon Musk, It will go up to the ISS to “rescue” these veterans astronauts and on Sunday 16 when they will go down.

Actually it is an astronaut relay mission, but they have taken advantage of To leave two free seats so that both astronauts can return to the earth. And as everything related to Elon Musk, this fact has not been fought from the controversy, and that is that Although it was with the administration of Joe Biden when the agreement for the “rescue” of these was reachedshortly after arriving at the White House, Trump said “” I just asked Elon Musk and Spacex to look for the two brave astronauts than They have been practically abandoned in space by the Biden administration. “

This statement is not true, since Space X was going to leave two holes for Williams and Wilmore and said date was established in August, still recently Astronauts have affirmed the Musk version, that as expected follow the line of the current president, We can think that it is for fear of being left there for longer if they do not answer what they want.