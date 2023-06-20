Elon Musk supported the statement of the investor Sachs about the failed counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

American businessman Elon Musk agreed to Twitter with the opinion of businessman and investor David Sachs on the failure of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), which predicted the defeat of the United States in Ukraine.

As stated in an article by Sachs, published in Twitter, “every day it becomes clear that the Ukrainian counter-offensive is not achieving any of the originally stated goals.” He recalled that the West rejected the talks between Moscow and Kiev in Istanbul, which could stop the conflict.

Sacks likened the situation to Afghanistan, when “the American public has been told for two decades” that the US has the upper hand there. In his opinion, Washington is close to a similar result in Ukraine.

Well said Elon Musk American entrepreneur

Related materials:

Questions for military assistance to Kyiv

On June 9, the Pentagon announced the allocation of another $2.1 billion military aid package to Kyiv. It included critical air defense assets and ammunition. Ukraine, in particular, will be provided with additional ammunition for Patriot air defense systems, Hawk missiles, 105-mm and 203-mm artillery shells, and Puma unmanned aerial vehicles.

Commenting on the allocation of new military assistance to Kyiv, Musk wondered “how it will end.”

How will it end? Without wishful thinking. I mean in reality Elon Musk American entrepreneur

The American entrepreneur also commented on the loss of German Leopard 2 tanks by the Ukrainian army. He called these combat vehicles extremely vulnerable to anti-tank weapons and mines.

Musk responded to the post of one of the Twitter users about the Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Melnyk, who demanded that Germany supply more Leopard 2. The diplomat said that, “judging by the videos on Twitter in recent days, they are being torn to shreds.” The user suggested that the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are not sufficiently trained to use them. Therefore, in his opinion, possible new deliveries will be in vain.

A small number of tanks are easily destroyed by anti-tank weapons and mines Elon Musk American entrepreneur

According to the businessman, there should be “either a lot of tanks” or “not to be” at all.

Help from Mask

At the same time, Musk himself gave Ukraine $100 million. He wrote about this in response to American writer Stephen King, who suggested that the businessman pass his blue tick on Twitter, which means the authenticity of the account, to a fund that provides assistance to Ukraine.

I donated $100 million to Ukraine, how much did you donate? By the way, we refused the money of the US Department of Defense Elon Musk American entrepreneur

Last October, Musk proposed his plan for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. In particular, he called for the recognition of Crimea as Russian territory and the re-holding of referendums under the supervision of the UN in the territories that have recently joined Russia.

The businessman’s statements caused a great resonance. In particular, Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, called on the US company SpaceX, owned by Musk, to choose a side after it limited the access of military drones in Ukraine to Starlink. SpaceX President Gwynn Shotwell said the company was not designed to be a weapon.